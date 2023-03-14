Telangana registers highest ever power demand on Tuesday

The peak demand of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana stood at 9121 MW and the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited at 5738 MW on Tuesday, whereas it was 7849 MW and 4711 MW respectively last year on the same day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:07 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Hyderabad: The highest electricity demand of 15,062 MW in the history of Telangana was recorded at 10.30 am on Tuesday. Last year on the same day the peak demand stood at 12,727 MW.

According to TS Trasco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao, on Monday, the peak demand touched 14,138 MW and it recorded 15,062 MW, on Tuesday, which is a record. With the increase in cultivated area and the increase in industrial needs in the State, the consumption of electricity has been increasing in the last few years, he said.

Last March the highest electricity consumption was 14,160 MW, whereas this time the peak electricity demand had touched 15,062 MW and is expected to cross 16,000 MW this summer, he informed. “We have already assumed that the peak demand will touch 15,000 MW in the month of March and made arrangements for electricity supply as per the orders of the Chief Minister,” he said.

Prabhakar Rao assured that the power utilities would take measures for uninterrupted power supply to all its consumers including farmers during the summer. He said that about 37 percent of the total electricity consumption accounts to the agriculture sector.

Telangana is the second-largest consumer of electricity in South India after Tamil Nadu.