Staff Selection Commission to hold exams for 5,369 vacancies

SSC will conduct an open competitive examination for the recruitment to 549 categories of posts with 5,369 vacancies in the Southern region in June-July

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct an open competitive examination for the recruitment to 549 categories of posts with 5,369 vacancies (tentative) for different Ministries/Departments/Organisations of the Government of India (GoI) through the Computer Based Examination (CBE) mode in the Southern region in June-July.

In Southern region, the CBE-mode exams will be held at 22 centres/cities — three centres in Telangana, 11 in Andhra Pradesh, one in Puducherry and eight in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, on February 24, the SSC had published a notification for ‘Phase XI/2023/Selection Posts’. The notification included 58 categories of posts with 455 vacancies with respect to SSC (Southern Region), Chennai, comprising 22 graduate level, 19 higher-secondary level and 17 matric-level posts.

Information regarding the detail of posts, age limit, essential qualifications, fee payable, scheme of examination and how to apply have been given in detail in the recruitment notice.

Applications must be submitted online through ssc.nic.in. The last date for the submission of online applications is March 27 and the fee should be paid online by March 28. In the online application form, candidates are required to upload a scanned colour passport-size photograph, which should not be more than three months old from the date of publication of the Notice of Examination. The photograph should be without caps or spectacles, and the frontal view of the face should be clearly visible.

