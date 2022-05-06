Telangana remains a frontrunner in supporting start-ups: KTR

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said Telangana remained a frontrunner in supporting and encouraging start-ups and innovators and as their first customer as well.

Speaking at the INK@WASH (Innovations & New Knowledge in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) 3.0 held here on Friday, he welcomed participants from different parts of the country and said Hyderabad not only offered the best biryani in the country, but also offered a lot of innovative options.

He said the city was home to India’s largest Technology incubator (T-Hub) and also had an incubator exclusively for women entrepreneurs in the form of WE Hub. “We are also home for other 57 incubating spaces which is the largest number of incubators any city in India has,” the Minister said.

Rama Rao also recalled his conversation with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and said cities and towns were the economic engines that drive the State and the country. “For the next 50 years, we will possibly see more urbanisation than ever in the history of mankind,” he said and emphasised that governments should work towards sustainable development goals and that development could not be at the cost of environment.

INK@WASH is a platform instituted by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department for collaboration and partnerships between startups/innovators, academic institutions, funders and the State government departments, especially Urban Local Bodies. Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, representatives of Administrative Staff College of India and others participated in the programme.

