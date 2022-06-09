Telangana reports 122 new Covid infections on Thursday

File Photo

Hyderabad: The daily Covid infections in Telangana have continued to rise with health authorities on Thursday reporting 122 cases in the State out of which 94 were from areas under GHMC. On Wednesday, 116 Covid infections were reported of which 83 were from Hyderabad.

With no fatalities getting reported on Thursday, the total number deaths due to Covid-19 has remained at 4,111 while the cumulative number of Covid infections reached 7,94,029.

The health department conducted 12,385 Covid tests on Thursday out of which results of 488 samples were awaited. A total 42 individuals had recovered on Thursday while the number of active infections in Telangana has increased to 811.