Telangana reports 129 new Covid infections on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:52 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday reported 129 new cases, out of which 104 infections were from areas under GHMC. On Saturday, the health authorities had reported 145 Covid infections out of which 117 were from areas in Greater Hyderabad.

With no fatalities getting reported, the total number deaths due to Covid-19 has remained at 4, 111 while the number of active cases has reached 1039. The authorities conducted 13, 254 Covid tests on Sunday out of which results of 269 samples were awaited.

A total of 67 individuals have recovered on Sunday while the cumulative number of Covid infections so far in Telangana has reached 7, 94, 458 and the total number of recoveries reached 7, 89, 308, with a recovery rate of 99.35 percent.