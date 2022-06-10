Telangana reports 155 new Covid infections on Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: The daily Covid positive infections in Telangana have continued to surge with authorities on Friday reporting 155 new cases in Telangana out of which 81 were from areas under GHMC, 42 from Rangareddy district and 11 positive infections from Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The health bulletin today indicated a significant spike in Covid infections in Rangareddy district in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, 12 Covid positive cases were reported while on Wednesday, a total of 18 infections were reported in the district.

With no fatalities getting reported, the total number deaths due to Covid-19 has remained at 4, 111 while the number of active cases is at 907. The cumulative number of Covid infections so far in Telangana is at 7,94,184 while the total number of recoveries so far is at 7,89,166 with a recovery rate of 99.37 per cent.

The health department conducted 16,319 Covid tests on Friday out of which results of 553 samples were awaited.