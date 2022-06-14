Telangana reports 219 Covid infections on Tuesday

Published Date - 08:43 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: The daily Covid positive infections in Telangana have registered a significant surge on Tuesday with authorities reporting 219 cases out of which 164 were from areas under GHMC. On Monday, Telangana had reported 126 positive infections out of which 75 were from GHMC.

With no fatalities getting reported, the total number deaths due to Covid-19 has remained at 4,111 while the number of active Covid cases on Tuesday has reached 1259. The health department conducted 22,662 Covid rapid tests out of which results of 550 samples are awaited. Overall, so far health department has conducted 3,51,98,774 Covid tests.

A total of 76 individuals have recovered, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 7,89,433 with a recovery rate of 99.32 per cent. The cumulative number of Covid infections so far in Telangana has reached 7,94,803.