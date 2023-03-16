Telangana reports 27 Covid positive cases on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana health department on Thursday reported 27 Covid positive infections out of which a total of 12 positive cases were reported from Hyderabad, two cases were reported from Sangareddy and one positive infection each from Adilabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad, Rajanna Siricilla, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Hanumakonda and Yadadri Bhongir.

The total number of recoveries on Thursday was 42 at a recovery rate of 99.48 percent. So far, the total number of Covid positive cases in Telangana is 8, 42, 178 while the number of recoveries reached 8, 37, 786.

