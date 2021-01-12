Telangana reports 301 new corona cases, 293 recoveries

The state’s recoveries now total 2,84,217, with a recovery rate of 97.90 per cent as against the national average of 96.5 per cent.

By | Published: 12:45 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded a further drop in daily coronavirus cases to 301 on Tuesday even as the state registered 293 more recoveries. Two more fatalities took the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,568.

The new cases came to the fore after a test on 34,431 samples. Active cases in Telangana now total 4,524, including 2,459 in home or institutional isolation.

According to the Public Health and Family Welfare Director, the fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent as against the national average of 1.4 per cent. While 44.96 per cent of the deaths were due to COVID-19, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

The state’s recoveries now total 2,84,217, with a recovery rate of 97.90 per cent as against the national average of 96.5 per cent.

Greater Hyderabad logged 58 new cases during the last 24 hours. Medchal Malkajgiri district recorded the second 27 cases, followed by Rangareddy (16), Warangal Urban (12), and Nalgonda (12).

Of the total tests conducted during the last 24 hours, government laboratories conducted 32,217 and private ones the remaining 2,214. Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,96,465.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of positive cases so far were aged between 21 and 50, 22.91 per cent aged above 51 and 13.18 per cent below 20. Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were males and 39.37 per cent females.

In 62 government hospitals treating COVID-19 in the state, 7,858 of the 8,577 beds were vacant. In 219 private hospitals, 6,616 of the 7,962 beds were vacant.