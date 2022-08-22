Telangana reports 345 new Covid infections on Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:06 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 345 new Covid-19 infections on Monday out of which 146 positive cases were from areas under GHMC and 32 from Rangareddy district.

A total of 265 persons recovered on Monday, taking the overall number of recoveries to 8, 25,356 while the number of active Covid-19 cases across the State was 2, 752. On Monday, authorities conducted 23, 780 Covid tests out of which results of 582 samples are yet to arrive. So far, 3, 72, 01, 721 Covid tests have been conducted in Telangana.