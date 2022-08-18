Telangana reports 435 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday

Published Date - 08:08 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 435 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday out of which 199 positive cases were from areas under GHMC, 35 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 29 from Rangareddy districts while daily infections in rest of the districts was under 20 infections.

A total of 612 persons have recovered taking the overall number of recoveries to 8,23,884 while the number of active Covid-19 cases across the State as on Thursday evening is 2,820.

On Thursday, authorities conducted 29,590 Covid tests out of which results of 872 samples were yet to arrive. So far, 3,71,06,301 Covid tests have been conducted in Telangana.