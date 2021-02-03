Telangana State rolls out EV incentives

Hyderabad: To encourage the use of electric vehicles, the State government on Tuesday issued orders exempting road tax and registration fee for the first 2,00,000 electric two-wheelers purchased and registered within the State.
The orders were issued under the Telangana Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage policy.
Accordingly, incentives will be now offered to two-, three- and four-wheelers, light commercial, shared transport and public transport vehicles.
As per the GO, road tax and registration fee will be exempted for the first 5,000 electric four-wheeler commercial passenger vehicles such as taxi and tourist cabs purchased and registered within the State.
