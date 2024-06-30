Telangana Sarpanch Sangam leaders meet Governor for delay in pending bills

Many bills pertaining to the development works executed in the past were to be cleared but the State government was responding to our appeals, they said to the Governor.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 09:02 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Sarpanch Sangham leaders met with Governor CP Radhakrishan on Sunday and submitted a representation on several issues, especially delay in clearing pending bills by the State government.

A delegation led by Servi Yadaiah Goud and Sarpanches’ forum president Lakshmi Narasimha Reddy met the Governor and said it has been six months since the Sarpanches term expired. Many bills pertaining to the development works executed in the past were to be cleared but the State government was responding to our appeals, they said to the Governor.

Lakshmi Narasimha Reddy said they had submitted representations to the District Collectors, Ministers and the Chief Minister several times, but they did not pay heed to it.