Telangana: Man ends life by jumping in front of train, daughter dies while rescuing him

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 July 2024, 08:41 AM

Mahabubnagar: A father-daughter duo was found dead on a railway track at Yenugonda on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, Shivanand, (46), was disturbed due to family issues and reportedly went to the railway tracks to end his life. Seeing this, his daughter, Chandana (17), tried to rescue him but her efforts failed with both of them coming under a train.

Shivanand was working as a driver in the local SVS Hospital, while Chandana was working as a medical technician. The Railway police shifted the bodies to the Government General Hospital in the town for postmortem, according to reports.