Karimnagar: Fire breaks out in Union Bank branch; records, computers destroyed

Bank staff, who regularly work up to 7 pm, on Monday worked till 10.30 pm due to technical problems

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 09:20 AM

Representational Image

Karimnagar: A fire broke out in the Union Bank branch located at the district headquarters bus stand complex late on Monday night.

A short circuit was suspected to be the reason for the fire accident. As smoke spread out from the bank at around 11.20 pm, locals alerted fire service staff and police. Fire engines from Karimnagar and Manakondur rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

As the entire bank was covered in thick smoke, fire service staff could not enter the bank. They sprinkled water inside the bank by breaking window panes. Later, they entered the bank and struggled to control flames up to 1 am.

Records and computers were gutted in the mishap. Bank staff, who regularly work up to 7 pm, on Monday worked till 10.30 pm due to technical problems, it is learnt.