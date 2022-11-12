‘Bigg Boss is watching you’ in over 55 Hyderabad Metro stations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:51 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: Star Maa and L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited have come together to create a public safety awareness programme with their marquee property of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu.’

“Bigg Boss Is Watching You” campaign intends to drive the precautionary steps while commuting in Hyderabad Metro Rail. The public safety campaign has been executed in all 57 metro stations covering areas, including concourse, entry exit, and check-in areas. Customised jingles with caution messages are being played in all metro trains.

The 100-day campaign period would enable all metro commuters to be aware of safety precautions to be taken during travel and at station premises.

Speaking on the campaign launch, KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, “As part of our third collaboration with Star Maa ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’, Hyderabad Metro Rail is delighted to be the Travel Partner for the ‘Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6’. We have rolled out the ‘Bigg Boss is Watching You’ campaign as part of the partnership, which aims to increase safety awareness and safe travel practices among the general public.”

He further said that this initiative would also encourage Smart Travel habits among commuters by choosing metro smart cards and mobile QR tickets for a safe and convenient journey.