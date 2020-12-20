Telangana seeks Rs 1,024 cr MGNREGS pending funds

Against a total of Rs 1,719.25 crore towards material and administrative components under the scheme, the Centre has released only Rs 694.66 crore to the State so far for the 2019-20 FY

By | Published: 10:27 pm

Hyderabad: The State government on Sunday urged the Centre to immediately release Rs 1,024.59 crore pending under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Against a total of Rs 1,719.25 crore towards material and administrative components under the scheme, the Centre has released only Rs 694.66 crore to the State so far for the 2019-20 financial year.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao wrote a letter to Union Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar in this regard, seeking release of the funds to complete the ongoing works and creation of assets under the scheme.

Under MGNREGS, the outstanding material liability pertaining to the financial year 2019-20 was Rs 526 crore with the Union government’s share amounting to Rs 394.5 crore. Further, about Rs 1,503.66 crore was material component entitlement to be received for the current fiscal based on the wage expenditure of Rs 2,255.5 crore. Out of this, around Rs 1,127.75 crore is the Centre’s share. The administrative component to be received from the Centre during the current fiscal is Rs 197 crore.

The State government is implementing the MGNREGS in 12,770 Gram Panchayats covering 540 rural mandals in 32 districts of the State. During the current financial year, wage employment was provided to 51.87 lakh wage-seekers belonging to 29.87 lakh households. As on date, 13.37 crore worth man-days were generated achieving 97.3 per cent of total annual approved labour budget of 13.75 crore man-days.

