Telangana shooters impress at All India Shooting Championship

Published Date - 07:26 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Telangana shooters Mohammed Rayan Baig and Mohd Abdul Khalique Khan Mustafa Khan won gold medals in the 50m rifle prone

Hyderabad: Telangana shooters Mohammed Rayan Baig and Mohd Abdul Khalique Khan Mustafa Khan won gold medals in the 50m rifle prone men’s individual and 50m rifle prone junior men individual categories respectively at the ongoing XXXI All India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship at the Asansol Rifle Club, Chandmari, Asansol, West Bengal, on Friday.

Rayan Baig shot 581 out of 600 for the top honours. Abdul Khalique Khan also shot 581 for the silver medal while Haryana’s Nirman took the bronze. In the junior men’s event of the 50m rifle prone category, Abdhul Khalique shot 581 out of 600 for the top honours. Haryana’s Nirman took silver while Madhya Pradesh’s Anurag Singh clinched bronze.

