Sai Kumar shoots 50m rifle prone gold at 8th Telangana Shooting Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:14 AM, Sat - 6 August 22

Winners and runner-ups of various categories with their medals, on Friday.

Hyderabad: Sai Kumar shot 588 to take gold in the 50m rifle prone event while Qadir Khan and Ramesh took silver and bronze respectively at the 8th Telangana Shooting Championship, at the SATS Shooting Range in Gachibowli, on Friday.

Mohmmed Hassan Shareef has won top honours in the in Prone Master Category which was introduced for the first time for the age group of 45 years to 60.

Results:

50m Rifle Prone: 1. Sai Kumar (588.0); 2. Qadir Khan (579), 3. Ramesh (579)

10m Rifle: Sai Kumar (564); 2. Manideep (547); 3. Daravath Batchu;

50m Rifle Prone Juniors: 1. Mustafa Khan (571); 2. Venkatesh (570); 3. Om Deep Singh (568);

50m Men Category: Mohammed Hassan Shareef (567); 2. Hameed Uzman (565); 3. Shashi Kumar (563);

Open Sight Senior Men 50m Rifle: Ravi Kumar (427); 2. Jithendra (325); 3. Akbar Irfan (235);

50m Rifle Men Category: 1. Baig Mirza (475); 2. Sandeep Kumar (474); 3. Raja Mallikarjun Rao (468).