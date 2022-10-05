Telangana shuttlers assure two more medals at 36th National Games

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

Telangana shuttlers assured the State of two more medals when singles player B Sai Praneeth and women’s doubles duo of N Sikki Reddy and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela advanced to the finals of the badminton event

Hyderabad: Telangana shuttlers assured the State of two more medals when singles player B Sai Praneeth and women’s doubles duo of N Sikki Reddy and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela advanced to the finals of the badminton event at the ongoing 36th National Games in Gujarat on Wednesday.

In the men’s singles, Sai Praneeth defeated M Raghu of Karnataka in straight games with 2-12, 21-19 scorelines. Sai Praneeth will now take on another Karnataka shuttler M Mithun for the gold.

Also Read Nandini races to 100m hurdles silver at 36th National Games

Later in women’s doubles, Sikki and Gayatri got the better of Delhi’s Kavya Gupta and Khushi Gupta 21-16, 21-17. They will take on the pair of Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat in the final.

Vritti wins bronze

Meanwhile, State swimmer Vritti Agarwal clinched her second medal when she claimed a bronze in the 200m butterfly event. The State swimmer recorded a timing of 2.23.17 seconds for the third place finish. Karnataka’s Ramachandra Hashika 92.19.12s) and Assam’s Choudhury Astha (2.19.63s) won gold and silver respectively.



Results: (All Semis): Men’s Singles: B Sai Praneeth (Telangana) bt M Raghu (Karnataka) 21-12, 21-19; M Mithun (Karnataka) bt Aryamann Tandon (Gujarat) 21-9, 11-21;

Women: Malvika Bansod (Maharashtra) bt Aditi Bhatt (Uttarakhand) 21-10, 19-21, 21-13; Aakarshi Kashyap (Chhattisgarh) bt Tanya Hemanth (Karnataka) 21-9, 21-15;

Women’s Doubles: Sikki Reddy/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (Telangana) bt Kavya Gupta/Khushi Gupta (Delhi) 21-16, 21-17; Shikha Gautam/Ashwini Bhat (Karnataka) bt Mahreen Riza and Arathi Sara Sunil (Kerala) 23-21, 21-11.