Telangana SI Recruitment: Rachakonda CP visits exam centers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:32 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat visited the TKR Engineering College Meerpet and Sri Indu College at Ibrahimpatnam.

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat on Sunday visited the examination centers where Telangana State Level Sub Inspector Recruitment preliminary exams were held. Among others, he visited the TKR Engineering College Meerpet and Sri Indu College at Ibrahimpatnam.

Later, interacting with presspersons, Bhagwat said all arrangements were in place for the exam and it was conducted successfully at 55 centers in Rachakonda. He advised candidates to continue preparation for PET and Mains exam without waiting for results of prelims exam as competition is tough and over 2 lakh are competing for the posts.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra visited the centers at Kukatpally, Dundigal and Bachupally where the exam was held. In the Cyberabad commissionerate area, the exam was held at 55 centers and about 39,000 candidates appeared.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the test by the police department and adequate bandobast arrangements were made at all the centers.