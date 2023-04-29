Telangana: Singareni bags Best Energy Transition Award

Singareni has won the award in recognition of its eco-friendly initiative of constructing 224 MW capacity solar plants in a very short period of time and starting full-scale production

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Singareni Director (E&M) D Satyanarayana Rao receiving the award at a function in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Saturday received the Best Energy Transition Award. Singareni Director (E&M) D Satyanarayana Rao received the award at a function organised by Renewable Energy Society of India in the city.

Singareni has won the award in recognition of its eco-friendly initiative of constructing 224 MW capacity solar plants in a very short period of time and starting full-scale production. The company has been able to generate 615 million units of electricity from the nine plants set up by it.

Chairman and Managing Director of the company N Sridhar expressed his happiness over receiving the national level award.

Also Read Singareni to setup rapid gravity filters to purify water