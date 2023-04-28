Singareni to setup rapid gravity filters to purify water

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Karimnagar: Water troubles of Singareni workers are going to be solved with Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management coming up with an innovative idea to setup Rapid Gravity Filters (RGF) to filter and supply purified water to its works.

For this purpose, the board of directors meeting gave green signal to take up the project with Rs 20 crore. Presently, the project is in work order and tendering process.

About 20,000 Singareni workers are staying in residential quarters in Godavarikhani, 8 incline colony and centenary colony of Ramagundam region.

To cater the water needs of its works, SCCL management is drawing water from its intake well located in Godavari river in the outskirts of Godavarikhani. After cleaning it through filter-beds, water is being supplied to residential quarters. It has continued during the last four decades.

Every day, eight million gallons of water is being drawn from the intake well and supplied 4.5 mgd (million gallons per day) water in RG-I and 3.5 MGD in RG-II&III areas.

Water has frequently been contaminated as drainage water from Ramagundam Municipal Corporation and other industries are polluting Godavari water. The local people are frequently hospitalized after consuming contaminated water. The situation would worsen in the rainy season.

Color of the water has been changed as back waters of Sundilla barrage constructed as part of Kaleshwaram project have been stored throughout the year in Godavari river from where SCCL is drawing water from its intake-well.

To overcome the problem, Singareni management has decided to establish rapid gravity filters. Works are in the tendering process. Singareni management is determined to complete work in nine months, SCCL source said.