Telangana: SIVE invites applications for grant of affiliation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

Hyderabad: The State Institute of Vocational Education (SIVE), Commissionerate of Intermediate Education, has issued notification inviting applications from managements of all intermediate, degree, polytechnic colleges, NGOs and other institutions offering short-term vocational courses for grant of affiliation and extension of provisional affiliation including sanction of additional courses for the academic year 2022-23 (first spell).

The applications can be submitted online www.sive.telangana.gov.in from June 20.