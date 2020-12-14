Telangana: Special cell to focus on identifying vacant posts

By | Published: 6:28 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday said a separate cell will be created to expedite the process of identifying vacant posts in various departments and compilation of the data.

Somesh Kumar was speaking at a meeting here on Monday with all Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of all departments to take stock of the number of vacancies in various departments as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Chief Secretary said that in accordance with the announcement of the Chief Minister to fill 50,000 posts, all the departments should compile the number of posts which are to be filled through direct recruitment. He instructed the officials to submit details of vacancies in the prescribed format. The details will be compiled and submitted to the Chief Minister, he said.

The Chief Secretary reiterated the government’s committment to expedite the recruitment process by bringing necessary changes and reforms. “A proper mechanism will be put in place to fill vacancies in various departments,” he said.

DGP Mahender Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries Chitra Ramachandran, Shanti Kumari, Rani Kumudini, Principal Secretaries Sunil Sharma, Rajat Kumar, Jayesh Ranjan, Ravi Gupta and senior officials of all departments attended the meeting.

