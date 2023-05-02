Telangana: Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy jayanthi utsavam begins at Yadadri

On the first day of the jayanthi utsavam, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy appeared before the devotees in the attire of 'Tiru Venkatapathi'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

The temple priests chanting swasthi vacahan marking the launching of three-day Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy jayanthi utsavams at Yadadri on Tuesday morning.

Yadadri-Bhongir: The three-day Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy jayanthi utsavam began at Yadadri on Tuesday morning.

The jayanthi utsavam began at the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple with the chanting of ‘swasthi vachan’ and ‘Vishwaksena’ pooja by the temple priests at 9.30 am. ‘Raksha bandhan’ was also conducted at the temple on the occasion.

On the first day of the jayanthi utsavam, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy appeared before the devotees in the attire of ‘Tiru Venkatapathi’.

Temple Executive Officer N Geetha and others were present.

Also Read Sitamma Sagar: Telangana to seek green nod