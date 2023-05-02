Telangana: Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy jayanthi utsavam begins at Yadadri

On the first day of the jayanthi utsavam, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy appeared before the devotees in the attire of 'Tiru Venkatapathi'
Yadadri-Bhongir: The three-day Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy jayanthi utsavam began at Yadadri on Tuesday morning.
The jayanthi utsavam began at the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple with the chanting of ‘swasthi vachan’ and ‘Vishwaksena’ pooja by the temple priests at 9.30 am. ‘Raksha bandhan’ was also conducted at the temple on the occasion.
Temple Executive Officer N Geetha and others were present.