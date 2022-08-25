Telangana State BC Commission visits Bhopal

Source: Twitter/Dr vakulabharanam krishna mohan rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana State BC Commission Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan Rao and members Ch Upendra, Shubhapradh Patel Nooli and K. Kishore Goud conducted a detailed discussion at Vidhan Sabha committee hall in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Rao along with the Commission members, who are presently on study tour to Bhopal, discussed with Madhya Pradesh OBC Welfare Commission Chairman Gaurishankar Bisen and members Pradeep Patel and Krishna Gaur about the recent report on ‘Triple Test’ submitted to the Apex Court.

The members elicited information on methods, guidelines, software tools, questionnaire and other parameters adopted while conducting the caste data survey. The visiting team made enquiries about the legal hurdles in the first report and how it was addressed in the second report.