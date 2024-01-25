Woman files for divorce after husband swaps Goa honeymoon for Ayodhya pilgrimage

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the case reached family court on Friday, 10 days after the couple returned from their trip to the Hindu pilgrimage sites.

Hyderabad: A woman from Bhopal has sought a divorce from her husband, claiming he promised her a honeymoon in Goa but took her to Ayodhya and Varanasi instead.

In her divorce petition, the woman claimed that her husband works in the IT sector and earns well. She herself draws a good salary.

The woman, however, claims that her husband refused to go overseas for their honeymoon saying he had to look after his parents. Instead, he said they should visit a place in India.

The wife agreed to a trip to Goa and South India. Later, however, the husband booked flight tickets to Ayodhya and Varanasi without informing her. A day before the trip, he told her that they were going to Ayodhya as his mother wanted to visit the city before the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, which took place on January 22.

The woman did not complain at the time and went ahead with the trip.

After returning from the trip, she approached the family court to seek a divorce from her husband.

She also claimed in her statement that her husband took more care of his family members than her.