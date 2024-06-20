Telangana: State Cabinet to meet on crucial issues on Friday

Among all, the farm loan waiver could be the prime agenda, considering the fact that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had vowed to complete the exercise before August 15.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 June 2024, 02:00 PM

Hyderabad: The State cabinet meeting is likely to meet on Friday to discuss a host of crucial issues, including the farm loan waiver, extending financial assistance to farmers under Rythu Bharosa, revenue mobilization for implementation of welfare programmes, taking over buildings in Hyderabad that were being used by the Andhra Pradesh government and others.

He had even announced that the loans would be waived off in one go. However, there are reports that the loan waiver would be implemented in installments, besides a few terms and conditions that could be imposed, like restricting the waiver to only five acres so as to bring down the number of beneficiaries. The cabinet is expected to discuss all these aspects and make an announcement.

Further, there could be discussion on extension of Rythu Bharosa assistance to farmers. The State government is yet to issue formal guidelines on the parameters for extending the assistance even as farmers have started operations for the current season.

The State government had presented a vote on account budget on February 10. A full-fledged budget needs to be presented during the monsoon session after the Union budget presentation and the cabinet may discuss the dates and number of days for the conducting the session.

With Hyderabad ceasing to be the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the State cabinet may also discuss on pending bifurcation issues, especially taking over the buildings in Hyderabad that were being utilized by the Andhra Pradesh government.

In addition to these issues, the cabinet may approve the Stamps and Registration department’s proposals to enhance rates for property registrations, besides revenue mobilization for implementation of welfare programmes. The farm loan waiver alone is estimated to cost about Rs.35,000 crore.