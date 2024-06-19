State Cabinet meeting on Friday

The Cabinet is expected to discuss and finalise the modalities for crop loan waiver for farmers, implementation of Rythu Bharosa scheme, new State Emblem, and features of new statue of Telangana Talli among other issues.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 June 2024, 08:58 PM

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat at 4 pm on Friday.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss and finalise the modalities for crop loan waiver for farmers, implementation of Rythu Bharosa scheme, new State Emblem, and features of new statue of Telangana Talli among other issues.

The meeting will also discuss about the State budget for 2024-25 and also finalise the dates for the latest Assembly session which is likely to be conducted in the second or third week of July.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued orders to all the departments concerned to come up with all the relevant information for the Cabinet meeting.