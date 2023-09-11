Watch: Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau launch unique cyber fraud campaign

TSCSB teams have devised a novel prank that tricks unsuspecting individuals into picking up a leaflet, which is quite deceptively designed as a ‘wallet’ from which a Rs 500 currency note is jutting out

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:12 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Hyderabad: In a unique campaign aimed to warn and make people aware of cyber fraudsters, the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) teams have devised a novel prank that tricks unsuspecting individuals into picking up a leaflet, which is quite deceptively designed as a ‘wallet’ from which a Rs 500 currency note is jutting out.

The police teams are placing these leaflets at strategic locations in public places. When people spot the faux wallet with Rs 500 currency note and open, then it automatically turned into a leaflet with a message.

“Real vs Rogue. Just like this wallet, online fakes abound. If you are a cyber-victim and lost money call 1930, Stay vigilant, Stay Secure,” the message reads.

The novel concept is the brainchild of TSCSB Director and Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Raveendra, who after seeing prank videos on social media platforms thought about doing something unique to drive the message on cyber safety.

“People are falling victims to cyber frauds despite us taking up rigorous awareness campaigns. Among many tricks to drive the message we took the wallet prank at public places. Each victim of the prank was counselled by our teams,” said Stephen Raveendra.

In last few days teams of the TSCSB visited several public spaces in Rachakonda, Hyderabad and Cyberabad as part of the campaign. A few videos of the prank went viral on social media further increasing the outreach of the initiative and message of the TSCSB.

The 1930 helpline is a toll-free number National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal introduced by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Victims of cyber frauds can dial up the number and report the cybercrime. The complaints are redirected to the local police cybercrime units.

