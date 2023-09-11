Telangana’s young scientist becomes part of Guinness World Record feat

Dr. Javeed MD from Khammam is the editor of the world’s thickest unpublished book titled World-2023 which is 5.80 metre (19.034 feet) thick

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Dr. Javeed MD receiving a memento and Guinness record certificate in Chennai recently.

Khammam: A young scientist from Khammam Dr. Javeed MD has recorded a milestone achievement by becoming a part of Guinness World Record feat.

He is the editor of the world’s thickest unpublished book titled World-2023 is 5.80 metre (19.034 feet) thick prepared for ESN Publications (India) and London Organisation of Skills Development Ltd. (LOSD), UK to create the record in Chennai, Tamil Nadu recently.

The book with 100100 pages contains research journals on subjects related to different engineering branches, medicine, arts and science. It took nearly six years to compile the book, Dr. Javeed told Telangana Today. The book would be donated to Anna Central Library in Chennai.

He along with six-member editorial team felicitated and was presented with a Guinness record certificate in Chennai. In addition to the Guinness record, he won 11 international awards in the field of research and published over 60 research articles in various international journals.

Dr. Javeed delivered over 15 keynote addresses in international conferences in Malaysia, Thailand, Dubai, Nepal and Indonesia. He trains students and faculty of colleges on technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, deep learning and internet of things to enhance their skills.

This young scientist doing research in electronics has nine patents to his credit. He is an independent scholar, motivational speaker, writer and authored four books and four chapters in books useful for engineering students.

He established the Agriculture Hub in Khammam to provide free training to farmers on how to advance agriculture with technology. ‘Agriculture Hub provides free electronic machines to the farmers to achieve high crop yield. It is a sub-organisation of Mana Rythe Raju Welfare Society.

Dr. Javeed was awarded an honorary doctorate by the California Public University for his service in the field of electronics and making machines useful to farmers. Dr. Javeed received his academic doctorate on the topic medical image processing from Mewar University in 2020.

“I feel very happy for being a part of the Guinness record feet” Dr. Javeed said so is his father MD Ghouse, a government school teacher in Khammam. Currently, Dr. Javeed is conducting research on MRI processing through artificial intelligence for early detection of diseases.

World’s thickest book, World-2023