Telangana State junior regatta kicks off from Friday

As many as 56 sailors from 16 districts will compete for the top honours, revealed Lt Gen KS Rao, the president of Telangana Sailing Association

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:09 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State junior regatta will mark the return of sporting activities in the State when the tournament, conducted by the Telangana Sailing Association, kicks off on Friday at the Hussain Sagar Laka.

As many as 56 sailors from 16 districts will compete for the top honours, revealed Lt Gen KS Rao, the president of TSA. The State Championships have been traditionally an open championship but due to Covid restrictions this year is restricted to just the districts of Telangana.

Sailors from 11 districts Wanaparthy, Nalgonda, Nagakurool, Vikarabad, Gadwal, Siddipet, Warangal, Sangareddy, Medak along with Hyderabad and Rangareddy will participate be in action.

The sub-junior championships will be sailed in the Optimist Class with India’s top seed girls leading the fray but as per the performance of the preliminaries and practice the boys from MJPT School are the dark horses to watch out for having trounced the seeded girls in many a preliminary race.

Jhansi Priya Laveti is India No.1 and Vaishnavi Veeravamsham India No.2 are the top seeds but the former is yet to show top form while Vaishnavi is displaying class with many wins during practice.

The Junior Championships will be sailed in the Laser Class with a record 18 sailors participating with 17 debutants. An online international jury comprising judges from Australia, Singapore and India will preside over the championships and international judge Brigadier GS Julka will chair the proceedings.

