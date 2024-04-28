Congress misleading people on reservations, says Kishan Reddy

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Kishan Reddy said the Chief Minister had no moral right to seek votes as he failed to implement all the guarantees promised by his party.

Hyderabad: Accusing Congress of spreading lies about reservations, BJP State BJP president G Kishan Reddy clarified that the BJP had no intention or plan to scrap reservations being provided to weaker sections and that Congress was misleading people by making false claims.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Kishan Reddy said BJP had never said that it would scrap reservations, but the Congress was deliberately spreading lies and trying to create fear among the weaker sections. “Congress knew that BJP was going to form a government at the Centre.

Hence, it was trying to mislead the weaker sections for poll gain,”he alleged. Coming down heavily on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Kishan Reddy said the Chief Minister had no moral right to seek votes as he failed to implement all the guarantees promised by his party.

“He promised to fulfil all the promises within 100-days, but even after four months he had not fulfilled them. People have lost faith in Congress,”he said.

Expressing serious concern over TPCC allegedly tampering the speech of union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kishan Reddy said the Congress had stooped to such a level that it was tampering the speech of union Home Minister to mislead people.

“Congress is losing the polls, hence it is trying to defame the BJP by spreading lies,”he said.