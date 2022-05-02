Telangana State to set up two more electronic manufacturing clusters: KTR

Hyderabad: The Telangana State, which has two electronic manufacturing clusters running successfully, is now looking to set up two more such clusters. The focus is on tapping the segment to create employment opportunities to about 16 lakh people in the next ten years and create revenues of over Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the electronic manufacturing segment, said Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new manufacturing plant of Radiant Appliances and Electronics at Electronics City, he said the State is working to attract more manufacturing units to set up or expand their operations. About 15,000 people are being employed in the Electronic City and the number will increase to about 40,000 in about one year.

“The State ensured uninterrupted power supply to the industries and other customers. Reliable power is key for a sector like electronics manufacturing. If the power supply is hit, it will lead to defective manufacturing and will lead to increase in costs,” Rama Rao said about the power situation in the State. Telangana is also working to spread the manufacturing segment to other parts of the State and not just limiting it to Hyderabad and its periphery, he said.

Radiant now makes LED TVs for many brands. It now makes one TV every 14 seconds and accounts for 25 per cent of all the TVs manufactured in India. The company now has more than doubled its TV making capacity to 4.5 million TVs per year. Previously, the capacity was 2.1 million TVs per year. The company invested Rs 100 crore in increasing the capacity and created a further employment of 1,000 people.

In all, it employs about 3,800 people and about 1,500 people indirectly, Rama Rao said. The company acknowledged that it could increase its revenues by 35 times and also increase the production capacity due to conducive business environment by Telangana. This includes providing uninterrupted power supply and making available trained manpower among other facilities. The company presented the five millionth TV that it produced in Telangana to Rama Rao.

The State is seeing investments coming in the IT, ITEs, Electronics, Manufacturing and various segments, Rama Rao said, adding that only last week Google began work on its 33 lakh sqft campus in Hyderabad, the largest campus outside of their headquarters at Mountain View, USA, he said. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy urged Radiant and other industries to join hands with the Government in improving the infrastructure in the government schools.

Radiant has achieved the fastest milestone of producing more than 5 million LED TVs in two years despite the supplychain challenges due to the pandemic. Radiant, in technical collaboration with Skyworth, is one of the largest original equipment manufacturers in LED TV manufacturing in India.

“With capacity expansion, we will be emerging as number one in LED TV manufacturing in near future. Radiant has been constantly working on indigenisation and working closely with local vendors for developing robust eco-system for promoting ancillaries. We aim to provide substantial local employment by adding new manufacturing units in large appliances category in future,” said Raminder Singh Soin, Managing Director, Radiant.