Telangana strikes gold at Davos, brings home investments worth Rs 21,000 crore

Telangana mopped up investments worth a staggering Rs.21,000 crore, which further promise several thousand jobs in diverse sectors

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:19 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Hyderabad: In just four days that saw 52 business meetings and six round table meetings, Telangana mopped up investments worth a staggering Rs.21,000 crore, which further promise several thousand jobs in diverse sectors, during the World Economic Forum annual meeting at Davos.

The Telangana team, led by Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, was at WEF Davos for the fifth year, and this time too, the team’s efforts did not disappoint. One of the biggest draws of the Davos trip for the State was the WEF coming forward to establish its Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in Hyderabad. This thematic centre will focus on life sciences and health care. This announcement further consolidates the city’s position as the hub for life sciences and pharmaceuticals.

On the other hand, even when the global economy was on the brink of recession, Telangana will return home with the confidence that it defied global conditions to bag some big-ticket investments. During the four-day trip, the Minister participated in meetings with leaders of top global organisations, attended round tables and spoke at panel discussions, sharing his thoughts on a wide array of subjects.

In addition to these, the Minister also interacted with the Indian diaspora in Zurich and highlighted the progress of Telangana to NRIs in Switzerland. In short, the Telangana delegation was successful in reaffirming the State’s position as a global investment destination and gateway to India. The Telangana Pavilion grabbed the attention of many top companies with representatives of several global organisations visiting the stall, officials said.

The Telangana Pavilion presented information regarding Telangana’s geography, investments it attracted in the last eight years and initiatives of IT and Industry departments such as T-Hub and T-Works. Videos of various government programmes, policies and projects like Kaleshwaram played at the pavilion were a special attraction. The pavilion which was located in the 62nd building on Promenade road, the main thoroughfare of Davos, was abuzz with visitors.

Sharing his experience of the visit, the Minister observed that the WEF was the right platform to introduce Telangana as a progressive State that had industry-friendly policies and infrastructure.

“Telangana is strengthening its ties with companies on the WEF platform. All the meetings at the WEF were highly productive and we were able to attract Rs. 21,000 crore at the meet,” Rama Rao said.

Stating that getting huge investments to the State and creating employment was the driving force, he said all the new investments and meetings regarding prospective investments would yield favourable outcomes.

Some of the major achievements for the State from Davos:

Microsoft announced to set up 3 more data centres in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs. 16,000 crore

Bharti Airtel Group announced setting up of a large Hyperscale Data Centre in Hyderabad with Rs. 2,000 crore

Eurofins, a global leader in the pharma sector, announced a state-of-the-art laboratory campus in Genome Valley with an outlay of Rs. 1,000 crore

Other global companies such as PepsiCo, P&G, Allox, Apollo Tyres Ltd, WebPT and Inspire Brands came

forward with investments totalling over Rs. 2,000 crore