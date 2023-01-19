WebPT announces Rs.150 crore Global Capabilities Centre in Hyderabad

19 January 23

Hyderabad: WebPT, which provides outpatient rehabilitation therapy patient and practice management, has announced its new Global Capabilities Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs.150 crore.

Launched in 2008, WebPT is one of the fastest-growing outpatient rehab therapy software platforms in the world, employing nearly 800 people. It is helping more than 150,000 members run better, more efficient practices to improve care delivery to patients suffering from a broad range of musculoskeletal issues.

The announcement to set up the GCC was made during IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s meeting with WebPT Chief Executive Officer Ashley Glover, WebPT Chief Operating Officer Paul Shuga and Founder and CEO of Summit Consulting Services Sandeep Sharma at the World Economic Forum, Davos.

“We are making a significant investment in our Hyderabad office in order to expand our reach, helping our members grow their business, and empowering more rehab therapists to treat patients needing musculoskeletal care,” Ashley Glover said.

The Global Capabilities Centre brings in new operational and strategic talent to our global teams, focusing on the tools and knowledge necessary to maximise performance, revenue, and patient outcomes, Glover added.

“I am delighted to welcome WebPT to Hyderabad and assure that Telangana government will be a partner in their continued success. I am pleased to know they will be investing Rs.150 crore in this project,” Rama Rao said.

Availability of talent, stable government, able leadership, livability and world class infrastructure were the key reasons for the GCCs to choose Hyderabad over other cities. This was yet another example to showcase the growing stature of Hyderabad as the Life Sciences Hub of Asia, he added.