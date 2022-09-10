Telangana: Sunil Bansal to flag off Bandi’s yatra from September 12

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:55 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal will flag off the fourth phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ to be undertaken by the party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar from September 12 at 10 am from Ram Leela Maidan in Qutubullapur here.

After offering prayers at Chitaramma temple in Qutubullapur, Sanjay will address the people nearby Ram Leela Maidan before commencing the yatra. The 10-day yatra will mainly cover Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency apart from some areas at Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district in Chevalla Parliamentary constituency.

In view of Dasara navaratri festivities starting from the last week of September, the party has decided to confine the yatra for only 10 days. The party is also planning to organize a public meeting outside Outer Ring Road (ORR) to mark the culmination of the fourth phase of the yatra.

Yatra Pramukh Gangidi Manohar Reddy, addressing a press conference, said a letter was already submitted to the police department seeking permission for the yatra. In spite of granting permission for the third phase of the yatra, the police created unnecessary problems and arrested Sanjay in Jangaon for trying to stage a protest.

He said Sanjay would not only interact with people to know their problems, but also highlight various welfare and development initiatives taken up by the NDA government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.