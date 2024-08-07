Telangana swimmer Tejas bags bronze at National Aquatic Championship

Telangana swimmer Kumar TS Tejas bagged a bronze medal in the ongoing 40th Sub-Junior and 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship at Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 August 2024, 12:52 AM

Kumar Ts Tejas

In the 100m butterfly event, the State swimmer took the third place with a timing of 59:78s.

Lanchenba Laitonjam of Mizoram and Thakuria Akshaj of Karnataka finished in first and second places with timings of 59:60s and 59:67s, respectively.

Results: 100m Butterfly: 1. Lanchenba Laitonjam (Mizoram) (59:60s), 2. Thakuria Akshaj (Karnataka) (59:67s), 3. Kumar TS Tejas (Telangana) (59:78s).