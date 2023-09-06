Telangana swimmers clinch third position at 3rd National FinSwimming Championship

Telangana finished with 16 golds, 12 silvers and 7 bronze medals with a total 158 points in the competition behind Bengal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Telangana state team secured overall 3rd position with 158 points at the competition in Pune.

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmers clinched third position in the overall championship at the 3rd National FinSwimming Championship held at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Tuesday.

The State team finished with 16 golds, 12 silvers and 7 bronze medals with a total 158 points in the competition behind Bengal, with 443 points, and Kerala, with 175 points, who stood at first and second respectively.

In the relay event, the State team won a silver and bronze in Junior C category in the girls and boys divisions respectively while in the Junior D and E categories, boys won bronze and silver medals.

Bhuvas Pathuri recorded three National meet records in 50m surface, 50m Apnea and 100m surface events, also swimmer Likitha set one National meet record.

Medal winners: Ashwath 3 golds, 2 silvers; Sunny 3 golds, 1 bronze; Arjun 3 golds, 1 sliver; Bhuvas 4 golds; Tanmay 1 golds, 3 silvers; Siddharth 2 golds; Goutham 1 gold , 2 silvers; Sachin 1 silver, 1 bronze; Sivakumari 1 gold; Likitha 3 silvers, 1 gold; Samiksha 1 silver, 2 bronzes; Pragna 1 silver , 2 bronze; Sirijani 1 bronze.

Also Read US Open: Shelton tops Tiafoe for first Slam semifinal