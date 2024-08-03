Telangana: Tension prevails at Narwah as Congress, BJP leaders argue over protocol

BJP MP DK Aruna expressed anger over the Congress leaders and the officers for failing to follow the rules and protocol.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 08:40 PM

Narayanpet: Tension prevailed at Narwah in Makthal after leaders from Congress and BJP engaged in heated arguments over protocol issue.

BJP MP DK Aruna arrived in Makthal for inauguration of a Primary Agricultural Credit Society office on Saturday. Local MLA Srihari from the Congress and other leaders also turned up for the programme. However, the BJP MP noticed that the BJP MLC AVN Reddy’s name was missing on the foundation plaque. She immediately raised the issue with the Congress MLA and also found fault for including the Congress party mandal president’s name on the plaque.

This triggered heated arguments between the Congress and BJP leaders and Aruna expressed anger over the Congress leaders and the officers for failing to follow the rules and protocol. After the arguing with the Congress MLA, the MP left the venue without participating in the inauguration ceremony, according to reports.