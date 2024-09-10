Telangana to get 4 more medical colleges, total 8 this year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 11:51 PM

Hyderabad: Paving the way for establishment of government medical colleges in each of the 33 districts of Telangana, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday accorded permission for four more medical colleges.

With this, the number of medical colleges permitted this academic year rose to 8 and the total number of government medical colleges in the state increased to 34 with a total of 4090 government medical seats.

The districts where the new government medical colleges have received permission are Yadadri Bhongir, Medak, Maheshwaram and Quthbullapur.

The new medical colleges have permission for 50 MBBS seats each amounting to a total of 200 additional MBBS seats.

In April, the NMC conducted inspections at the eight proposed medical colleges and permitted four in the first phase i.e. at Mulugu, Narasampet, Jogulamba Gadwal and Narayanpet. The NMC then did not grant permission to medical colleges at Yadadri Bhongir, Medak, Maheshwaram and Quthbullapur and directed the State government to address deficiencies.

The State government, had after general transfers and strengthening infrastructure once again made an appeal to the Union Ministry of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, following which permission was accorded for remaining 4 medical colleges.