Telangana to provide interim relief to flood-hit

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: State government is planning to transfer interim financial assistance to the flood-affected people directly into their accounts after verification by GHMC officials.

GHMC teams have already started visiting flood-hit areas to collect details of affected families who have not received the financial assistance, along with their Aadhaar card details to deposit the amount directly into their accounts.

The system of accepting online applications via MeeSeva and then transferring the relief amounts to their accounts was put on hold with MeeSeva centres remaining closed for this purpose on Monday as well, GHMC officials said.

Meanwhile, a large number of people gathered at MeeSeva centres on Monday to submit their applications to avail the interim financial assistance, only to find that the facility was not available. This triggered protests in some areas, while in some places, police pickets were posted to avoid trouble.

