Telangana to receive isolated spells of showers over next 3 days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:48 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a welcome relief to people after a dry October, isolated spells of showers are likely to occur in Hyderabad, neighbouring areas and in a few districts of Telangana.

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) issued a forecast of light isolated rains for Hyderabad over the next three days due to the North East Monsoon showers.

Apart from Hyderabad, isolated showers are also expected to occur over several regions of Telangana, including Nalgonda, Suryapet, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad and Rangareddy districts. Scattered rains will also occur in Warangal, Mulugu, Kothagudem, and neighbouring districts of Hyderabad, including Medchal-Malkajgiri.

The rains or thundershowers are expected to occur during the afternoon or evening hours, the IMD-Hyderabad officials said. Rains in Hyderabad this month are expected to remain scattered and not all areas may receive precipitation. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover over 30 degrees Celsius, while nighttime temperatures are expected to stay around 22 degrees Celsius during this period.

Isolated rains are also anticipated to be active across the State during the next three days, providing some respite from the extended dry spell.

