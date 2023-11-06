Unseasonal rains hit Kothagudem

A rainfall of 56 mm was recorded in Laxmidevipalli mandal while a rainfall of 28 mm was recorded in Paloncha mandal and 7.5 mm rainfall was recorded in Chunchupally mandal

Published Date - 10:07 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Kothagudem: Unseasonal rains hit Kothagudem town and surrounding areas on Monday night disrupting normal life.

A rainfall of 56 mm was recorded in Laxmidevipalli mandal while a rainfall of 28 mm was recorded in Paloncha mandal and 7.5 mm rainfall was recorded in Chunchupally mandal. Power supply and vehicular traffic was disrupted due to rains.

In Khammam, 12.8 mm rainfall was recorded in Singareni mandal and 1.8 mm rainfall was recorded in Raghunathapalem mandal.

