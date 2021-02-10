Telangana to set up National Center for Additive Manufacturing

The Emerging Technologies Wing of the ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana organised a virtual stakeholder consultation workshop on February 6th, and the consultation workshop was attended by over 40 major stakeholders representing industry, startups and academia.

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Additive Manufacturing Society of India (AMSI) are conceptualising a National Center for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) in Hyderabad. The centre would execute the draft national additive manufacturing strategy.

The Emerging Technologies Wing of the ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana organised a virtual stakeholder consultation workshop on February 6th, and the consultation workshop was attended by over 40 major stakeholders representing industry, startups and academia. The consultation identified initiatives to drive the adoption of additive manufacturing in industry and match global standards.

“NCAM will nurture domestic additive manufacturing industry, reduce import dependency of domestic market and position India as a global hub for additive manufacturing development and deployment. The centre will serve national objectives like self-reliance,” said Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, ITE&C and Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana.

The roundtable focused on aspects such as setting up a world-class state-of-the-art facility for industrial use with the necessary infrastructure and resources to enable R&D and Innovation, product design and development, skilling, and capacity building programmes.

Also, establishing a global Innovation and Research hub for additive manufacturing and building a world-class skilled workforce on designing and developing AM products is being looked at.

There will also be efforts in terms of organising mass awareness campaigns for AM adoption in industry and regional clusters, and collaborating with industry leaders, providing legal & characterisation framework, and standardising processes to drive demand for AM designed products.

