Telangana to set up Radiology hubs in 43 Govt Hospitals: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:15 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Siddipet: The Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said that the Government will set up Radiology hubs at all the 33 district hospital headquarters besides setting up another 10 radiology hubs in government hospitals across the Hyderabad.

Speaking after inaugurating the radiology hub in Government Hospital Siddipet on Tuesday, the Minister said the idea of setting up the T-Diagnostic Hubs and Radiology hubs in Government hospitals was the brainchild of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He said that the radiology hub will have the machinery to conduct the tests in 2-D Echo, ECG, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Mammography, and others. Saying that the doctors at the government hospitals used to refer the patients to get the tests in private labs, the Health Minister has said that the poor people used to shell out a huge amount in private labs.

However, Rao said that the Telangana government was offering 134 free tests at T Diagnostic Hub, and Radiology hub which would be a big relief for the patients financially. Suggesting the people not to visit private labs, and scanning centres, he said the labs at government hospitals will offer everything for free. Stating that the Telangana used to have just three Medical Colleges until 2014, Rao said that they had initiated the process of setting up medical colleges in 33 districts. He further said that the efforts were not to start the admissions from the 2022-23 academic year. While Telangana used to have just 700 seats before the state was created, Rao said that they have added 2,840 seats in the last seven-year. He further said they will add 5,240 new seats in the next two academic years. Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, DM&HO Dr Kashinath and others were present.