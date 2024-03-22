Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana Property Show evokes good response

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 March 2024, 09:02 PM

Nizamabad: The two-day property show jointly organized by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana at the old collectorate grounds on Friday witnessed a massive footfall of visitors and prospective home-buyers.

Many construction and real estate firms from Nizamabad as well as Hyderabad have set up stalls at the property show. Banks, including State Bank of India and union Bank of India have also set up stalls at the property show.

Nizamabad district Zilla Parishad chairman D Vittal Rao inaugurated the property show. Speaking on the occasion, he said the property show would provide a great opportunity to people of the town to fulfil their dream of owning a home. “It is nice to see that real estate companies and builders have been brought under one roof for the convenience of the people of the district,”he said.

Telangana was among the fastest growing States in the country due to its infrastructure, law and order, real estate and welfare programmes initiated by the State government, he said. He praised the efforts of the Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana to bring leading real estate companies and builders from Hyderabad to Nizamabad. “This property show is on par with the events being held in Hyderabad,”he said.

Namaste Telangana General Manager(Advertising) Surender Rao said the objective of the property show was to bring the prospective buyers, banks and real estate firms together so as to offer the buyers a wide range of choice in buying property. “Open plots, villas, apartments, furniture, solar energy installations and other facilities have all been brought on a single platform. Open plots starting from Rs. 20 lakh to villas worth Rs. 3 crore have been put on display in the show,”he informed.

The stalls set up by leading real estate companies and leading banks received a good response from the local population. People were seen seeking information about ventures, apartments, houses and loans from banks.

Union Bank of India Regional Head Shankar Abraham, SBI Regional Manager M Srikanth, Namaste Telangana Branch Manager Gaddi Dharmaraju, Bureau Chief Jupalli Ramesh, Advertising Division Manager Kadari Srikanth and staff were present.