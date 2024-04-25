Telangana: Parked trucks without hazard warnings claim 8 lives, four die in separate accident

The dangerous practice of parking trucks without hazard warning claimed lives of 7 persons in two differnt accidents, while 4 others died in another accident in Telangana

25 April 2024

Hyderabad: Parking of trucks on roads and highways without hazard warnings claimed the lives of eight travellers, while four others were killed in another accident in different incidents in Telangana in the early hours of Thursday, reports reaching here said.

Six of a family perished and three injured critically when an Ertiga car, on its way from Hyderabad to Vijayawada rammed into a truck on the National Highway near Durgapuram village in Suryapet district in the early hours of Thursday. The brokedown truck was parked on the road without any hazard warning.

Six car occpants Srikanth, Manikyamma, Chandar Rao, Krishna Rao, Swarna and Lasya died on the spot, while three others were injured critically. They were shifted to a hospital. Three children escaped unhurt in this horrific accident, which came just three days after a young couple was killed after their car rammed into a parked truck on the same highway.

In the second incident reported from Sangareddy district, two persons were reportedly burnt alive as a speeding car rammed into a lorry going in the same direction on Outer Ring Road (ORR) near the Muthangi exit under Patancheru Police station limits in the early hours of Thursday. Since the car was going at high speed, the collision resulted in a fire accident. It appeared that the passengers sitting in the car did not make any attempt to get out of the car which was engulfed in fire.

The passers-by, who noticed the accident called the police and fire department. The deceased were not identified yet. The car was completely gutted in the fire while the lorry was partially burnt by the time the fire tender was rushed to the place. The firefighters have saved the lorry from burning completely.

In the third incident in Warangal disterict four youngsters riding a motorcycle died instantly when they hit a private bus near Illanda village, reports said.

