Telangana in talks with Maharashtra govt to construct Tummidihatti project: Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that all efforts would be made to convince the farming community in Maharashtra to support 1,800 acres acquisition for the project

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 April 2024, 08:02 PM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy speaks at Congress party meeting in Adilabad on Monday.

Adilabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the State government was in talks with Maharashtra government to construct the Tummidihatti project and all efforts would be made to convince the farming community in Maharashtra to support 1,800 acres of land acquisition for the project.

The Telangana government would pay compensation to the farming community in Maharashtra for constructing the Tummidihatti project. It would also be named after Dr BR Ambedkar, he said while addressing at a public meeting here on Monday.

He charged that the Kadem project was, which was constructed by the then Congress government, on the verge of collapsing due to the negligence of the past BRS government. Soon after taking charge, the Congress government was initiating measures to commence operations at Kumti project and take up repairs at Kadem project. All this was being planned by constructing a project at Tummidihatti planned under the Pranahita Chevella project, he said.

The Chief Minister also charged that both BRS and BJP had neglected revival of the CCI factory in Adilabad. Despite repeated appeals by the State government for opening the CCI’s factory, the BJP government did not consider it, he said. If required, the Congress government will conduct meetings with private companies and get the CCI unit opened to provide employment to local youth,” Revanth Reddy announced, adding that a university would also be established in Adilabad for the convenience of students.

Stating that both BRS and BJP were hatching conspiracies to dethrone the Congress government, the Chief Minister asked the gathering, especially women, that if the Indiramma Rajyam collapsed, would the free bus travel facility continue. “If Congress candidate Atram Suguna loses the elections, there is every possibility of Congress schemes getting scrapped,” Revanth Reddy stressed.

The Chief Minister said despite ruling for 10 years, both BRS and BJP had failed to ensure Telangana’s development and betrayed the people. “After defeating the BRS last December, it is now time to defeat the BJP in May,” Revanth Reddy added.

Later addressing at a public meeting in Nizamabad, the Chief Minister assured that the sugar factory that has been shut for long would be reopened before September 17. To this effect, a cabinet subcommittee was constituted under the chairmanship of IT Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Coming down heavily on the BJP leaders, he said the saffron party leaders were claiming to have got turmeric board approved to Nizamabad by presenting spices board approval.

“If Congress candidate Jeevan Reddy wins from Nizamabad, I will appeal to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to offer union Agriculture Minister post to him,” Revanth Reddy said.